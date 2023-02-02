Bihar student faints after finding himself alone with 50 girls: Report

A male student of class 12 fainted at the Brilliant School examination centre in Bihar on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency ANI. Mani Shankar, who studies in Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College, fainted out of “nervousness”, but not from seeing the question paper. The boy realised that he would be taking the intermediate examination along with 50 girls in the same hall, which led to him running a fever, too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the student's aunt, Shankar was immediately taken to a hospital. "He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," the boy’s aunt was quoted in a statement by ANI.

Shankar is currently in a stable condition after undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Last week, a 16-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest at a school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Vrinda Tripathi, a Class 11 student, was at the Usha Nagar school for Republic Day rehearsals when she collapsed suddenly, a PTI report stated. Although Vrinda was taken to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors. An autopsy report showed an injury on her chin, possibly from the fall, while doctors suggested that the heart attack must have been caused by the extreme cold weather in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another school student collapsed and died under mysterious circumstances during the lunch break at Thane Municipal Corporation School in Manpada on January 11. The Kapurbawdi police have filed an accidental death report, while the family members of the 10-year-old demanded a probe into the death. Thane Municipal Corporation’s education department officer Balasaheb Rakshe said, “We visited the school and have formed a team of three officers to inquire into the incident and submit a report.” The Class IV student lived with his parents and two siblings in Ghodbunder Road and was studying at the municipal school no 64 in Manpada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail