Bihar: Suspected consumption of spurious liquor kills 4

Bihar recently reported a large number of deaths in due to the consumption of spurious liquor. 
Bihar police arrested 19 people in connection to the tragedy and conducted raids in 60 locations.(HT FIle)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In another case of death due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor, four people lost their lives on Saturday in Bihar’s Samastipur. Police officials said that the incident took place in Bihar’s Rudauli village.

“A total of 4 deaths were reported in Rudauli village of Samastipur allegedly after drinking alcohol. Postmortems are being done. People involved in the matter will be traced. We appealed to villagers to inform police if anyone is sick,” Samastipur SP Manavjit Dhillon was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Total four persons have died and the other two are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. On inquiry with the surviving victims, they informed they ate a meal on the occasion of shradh of one of the deceased. Though they said that they did not consume alcohol, we found a bottle of alcohol and its chemical investigation will be done. The possibility is that the deaths happened due to the consumption of spurious liquor at the home of the officer,” he further added.

Bihar recently reported a large number of deaths in due to the consumption of spurious liquor. At least 21 people, including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj after consuming spurious alcohol earlier this week. Bihar police arrested 19 people in connection to the tragedy and conducted raids in 60 locations.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state on Saturday. Several meetings were held in Gopalganj and Bettiah as well as with the local administration as well to ensure that the Prohibition Act is followed. “After the liquor incident in Gopalganj, a meeting was held with all the security guards, SHO, SDM, SDPO, ADM and DDC of the district to strictly implement the Prohibition Act. Elaborate preparations have been made to ensure that an incident does not happen again. The effect of which will be seen on a wider scale in four to five days,” Nawal Kishore Choudhary, Gopalganj’s district magistrate said.

hooch tragedy
