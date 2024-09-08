Bihar teen dies after ‘fake doctor’ conducts surgery using YouTube tutorial: Report

A 15-year-old boy died in Bihar’s Saran district after a ‘fake doctor’ allegedly performed surgery to remove a gall bladder stone using instructions from YouTube. According to the family of the deceased, they brought the boy to Ganpati Hospital in Saran after he had vomited several times, and they claimed that the ‘doctor’ carried out the operation without their consent, as reported by NDTV. The family of the deceased boy said that they took him to Ganpati Hospital in Saran after he experienced severe vomiting. (Pic used for representation)

When asked why they took Krishna Kumar to the ‘fake’ doctor, Ajit Kumar Puri, despite doubts about his qualifications, the family said, “We just wanted the vomiting to stop. He conducted the operation without our consent.”

The NDTV report further said that police have registered an FIR and sent the body for an autopsy. Efforts are underway to locate the self-styled doctor and other staff from Ganpati Seva Sadan. Meanwhile, other patients at the nursing home have been abandoned after the staff disappeared.

Here's what happened

Krishna Kumar’s family said that they took him to Ganpati Hospital in Saran after he experienced severe vomiting. As his condition worsened, the ‘doctor’ arranged for an ambulance to transfer him to a hospital in Patna.

“We admitted him and the vomiting stopped soon after. But the doctor Ajit Kumar Puri said he needs to be operated upon. He conducted the operation by watching videos on YouTube. My son died later,” the family member said.

According to the family, the boy passed away on the way to the hospital, and the ‘doctor’ along with others abandoned his body at the hospital before fleeing.

The family expressed uncertainty about the ‘doctor’s’ qualifications, saying, "We think he was self-styled and fake."

Krishna Kumar’s grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shaw, said the boy seemed to improve after the vomiting stopped. “But the doctor sent the father away on an errand and started operating on the boy without the family's consent. The boy was in pain. When we asked the doctor why he was in pain, he snapped at us and asked if we were doctors. Later in the evening, the boy stopped breathing. He was revived (with CPR) and then rushed to Patna. He died on the way. They left the boy's body on the stairs of the hospital and fled,” he said.

Similar ‘fake doctor’ arrested in Mumbai

In March, police arrested Parvez Abdul Aziz Shaikh, a 46-year-old Bandra resident, for allegedly treating patients using his wife’s Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree in Mumbai's Malwani.

Following a tip-off, crime branch officials alerted the Medical Officer from the P North ward in Malad, who conducted a surprise inspection at Shaikh’s Malwani clinic. Shaikh was arrested under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. His wife has been issued a notice to appear for investigation.

The police further disclosed that Shaikh was also wanted in a separate case in Mulund, where a man had died due to incorrect treatment administered by him in 2023. Shaikh faces charges including murder, attempted murder, forgery, and impersonation under Sections 420, 419, 416, 465, and 424 of the Indian Penal Code.