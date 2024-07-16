 Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga

ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2024 09:13 AM IST

Jitan Sahani's body was found in his ancestral house on Tuesday morning, reports claimed. Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident.

Vikassheel Insaan Party president and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani was murdered in his house in Darbhanga's Supaul Bazaar area.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahani was a fisheries minister in the Bihar government. He was sacked by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file)
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahani was a fisheries minister in the Bihar government. He was sacked by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file)

Jitan Sahani's body was found in his ancestral house on Tuesday morning, reports claimed. Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident. Police has reached the spot and started investigation. Jitan Sahani's house is in Afjala Panchayat of Supaul Bazar in Darbhanga.

According to a report, Jitan Sahani was brutally murdered at home with a sharp weapon. After receiving the news of his father's murder, Mukesh Sahani is leaving for Patna from Mumbai.

Who is Mukesh Sahani?

  • Mukesh Sahani is the head of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar. His party had joined the Opposition's INDIA block before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The agreement was originally made between Mukesh Sahani and Rashtriya Janata Dal in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
  • Mukesh Sahani is known as 'Son of Mallah'. The population of Mallahs in Bihar is about seven per cent. 
  • Before the Lok Sabha elections, a video of Mukesh Sahani with Tejashwi RJD leader Yadav had gone viral. In the video, both of them were seen eating fish in a helicopter, during Navratri, triggering a huge political row.

Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On