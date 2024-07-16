Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga

Vikassheel Insaan Party president and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani was murdered in his house in Darbhanga's Supaul Bazaar area. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahani was a fisheries minister in the Bihar government. He was sacked by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file)

Jitan Sahani's body was found in his ancestral house on Tuesday morning, reports claimed. Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident. Police has reached the spot and started investigation. Jitan Sahani's house is in Afjala Panchayat of Supaul Bazar in Darbhanga.

According to a report, Jitan Sahani was brutally murdered at home with a sharp weapon. After receiving the news of his father's murder, Mukesh Sahani is leaving for Patna from Mumbai.

Who is Mukesh Sahani?