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Bilingual edu policy by next academic year: K’taka minister

Karnataka will introduce a bilingual education policy in government schools, teaching both Kannada and English to enhance student opportunities and proficiency.

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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Karnataka will implement a bilingual education policy in government schools across the state within the next academic year, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced saying the move is intended to improve English proficiency among students while retaining Kannada as the primary language foundation.

Bilingual edu policy by next academic year: K’taka minister

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Bangarappa said Kannada and English would both be used as mediums of instruction under the new model. The policy, he said, is aimed at helping government school students compete with their counterparts in private schools and access wider educational and employment opportunities.

“Our priority will always be Kannada. However, to ensure our children do not fall behind at the global level, English will be used as a medium of instruction instead of just being taught as a language. This will be of great benefit to children from rural areas,” the minister said.

Bangarappa said the decision followed encouraging results from bilingual and English-medium sections introduced in selected Karnataka Public Schools and other government institutions. According to the minister, those schools recorded increased student enrolment and stronger interest from parents.

Bangarappa said the government was focusing on improving educational quality rather than only examination outcomes and expressed confidence that ongoing reforms would produce better results in the coming years.

The education department is expected to issue a detailed circular outlining the implementation process, teacher training framework and academic guidelines for the bilingual policy in the coming month.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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