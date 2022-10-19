Bilkis case convict was booked for ‘outraging woman's modesty’ while on parole

The criticism of the central government's decision to approve the early release of 11 convicts sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her seven family members is getting harsher as more details of the affidavit submitted by the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court emerge. (Also Read | Bilkis case convicts threatened witnesses in past, show records)

As per the annexure of the state government's counter affidavit that was deemed “bulky” by the top court, one of the convicts, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, is accused of outraging a woman’s modesty while out on parole during June 2020 and the trial in the case is still pending.

The office of the Superintendent of Police, Dahod, had informed the district magistrate that an "offence has been registered against the said applicant/accused prisoner no.26143-Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, re. Singwad, Ta. Singwad Dist. Dahod in Randhikpur Police St. A Part Cr.No.1121001200158/2020.I.P.C.Sections 354,504,506 (2),114 on 19/06/2022."

It also said that a "chargesheet has been filed and currently this case is pending on the board of the Hon'ble Court."

The Union ministry of home affairs approved the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in August this year, the Gujarat government disclosed in Supreme Court, also citing their “good behaviour” a key reason to grant them remission.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, one of the petitioners against the release of the convicts, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Pralhad Joshi to define “good behaviour”.

“Bilkis convict Mitesh Bhatt molested woman while on parole in 2020, trial pending u/354 IPC. This man too released by you. Achhe Din. Acche Log. Beti ko molest karna bhi apka liye “good behaviour”,” she tweeted.

Taking a jibe at the Centre's decision, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet, “The more you treat a woman badly the better human you become seems to be the new strategy of Government of India.”

“This is Home Ministry’s good behaviour certificate holding man.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court remarked that the counter affidavit to pleas challenging the remission is very bulky wherein a series of judgments have been quoted but factual statements are missing.

"I have not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgments are quoted. Factual statement should have been made. A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement.....?" a bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi observed.

