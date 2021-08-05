Bill passed in Rajya Sabha to amend Scheduled Tribes list related to Arunachal

The Upper House on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 allowing inclusion of Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi), Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) and Monpa, Memba, Sartang and Sajolang (Miji) in the list in lieu of ‘Mishmi, Idu, Taroan’ and ‘Momba’ respectively. The bill sought to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh.

Union minister Arjun Munda said that the bill will do justice to tribal communities. Munda said that there are 18 communities with their synonyms appearing in the illustrative list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The bill provides for the deletion of Abor tribe from Serial No. 1 as it is the same as Adi in serial no. 16. It also proposed to replace Tai Khamti instead of Khampti at serial no 6 in the list. Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho tribes were also included in the list under serial No. 10 of the the list in lieu of any Naga tribes.

The bill provides for modifying Part-XVIII of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, relating to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The government said that the amendment in the list of Scheduled Tribes will not lead to any additional recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India on account of benefits which are likely to be provided to persons belonging to the communities proposed in the bill. Parliamentarians Banda Prakash (TRS), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), K Somaprasad (CPI-M), Fauzia Khan (NCP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and SK Gupta (AAP) spoke briefly on the bill and extended their support to it.

