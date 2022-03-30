BJP fact-finding committee says Birbhum violence caused by ‘state-sponsored mafia’

A five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed after the Birbhum violence in West Bengal, submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The report claims that the “mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership”. The BJP's fact-finding team submitted that the law and order machinery has totally collapsed and the law-abiding citizens have lost faith in the government and the mode of TMC's governance.

The fact-finding committee attributed the violence to ‘state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money, toll bazi’.

“Not even a single officer/constable of West Bengal Police was visible, nobody came to the rescue of the Fact Finding Team when they were attacked and cleared the passage for the committee to visit the scene of offence. Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed,” it further said.

Following the Birbhum violence, Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising four former IPS officers and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

The members of the committee include Shri Brj Lal- RS MP and Former Uttar Pradesh DGP; LS MP and Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Satyapal Singh; RS MP and former IPS officer K.C. Ramamurty; Sukanto Majumdar- Lok Sabha MP Lok and West Bengal BJP President; Bharati Ghosh- National Spokesperson & Former IPS officer of West Bengal

"The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)," Sukanto Majumdar, a member of the committee, told news agency ANI earlier today before submitting the report.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The death toll later rose to 9 as one of the women admitted with burn injuries died on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the massacre following an order by the division bench of the chief justice of the Calcutta high court. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the killings but it was taken off the case by the court.

