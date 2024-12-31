Biren Singh apologises for violence; hopes normalcy would be restored in Manipur

Embattled Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised for the protracted ethnic violence in the state even as he hoped normalcy would be restored citing what he called progress towards peace over the last three to four months. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addressing a press conference. (PTI)

“This entire year [2024] has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what has been happening...since last May 3 [2023],” he said. He added many lost their loved ones and left their homes. “I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state,” said Singh, who has resisted calls for his resignation including within his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh has been under fire for his inability to control violence that has roiled Manipur for 19 months. Around 260 people have died in ethnic clashes that began between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities. The clashes have since engulfed the entire state.

The killing of 10 tribal people in an “encounter” and the brutal murder of six Meiteis mounted pressure on Singh in November when he said he was the leader and protector of all communities in the state, except illegal immigrants and drug peddlers. He then dismissed suggestions that he should step down in light of the spike in violence because he had lost the trust of key groups and allies.

The National People’s Party earlier in November pulled out of Singh’s government amid mounting calls for his ouster amid fresh violence over the killing of 10 suspected Kuki militants and the abduction and murder of six Meitei women and children. The escalation in the violence prompted the Union government to rush 70 additional companies of paramilitary personnel – roughly 9,000 men – to the state. Union home minister Amit Shah also chaired two special meetings over the situation in the state.

Ethnic clashes broke out first between the Meitei and the Kuki communities on May 3, 2023. Meiteis lived largely in the plains of the Imphal valley and the Kukis in the hills. They have withdrawn to their respective strongholds. Security forces have created buffer zones and set up camps and posts on highways. Militants from both groups have crossed into other districts and attacked each other.

The hostilities have led to the proliferation of groups such as Arambai Tenggol. The fault lines have widened beyond the Meitei-Kuki divide and pit different communities against each other.

Singh has blamed illegal immigrants and the drug mafia for the violence, saying his government has hit hard many interest groups. On Tuesday, he maintained Manipur was grappling with the influx of people internally and externally. “The government continues its efforts to identify illegal migrants entering the state without the required Inner Line Permit. Regarding illegal immigrants, the biometric registration process is ongoing.”

He said Aadhaar-linked birth registrations will be introduced in January to address the illegal population influx. “In the first phase, this initiative will be implemented in three districts on January 15. Birth registration will be made mandatory, and updates will be required every five years,” Singh said. “This initiative was taken after discovering a 420% population increase in the electoral roll in some districts of Manipur.”

He said 2,058 displaced families have been resettled in their homes, including in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. He said the government has deployed 17 to 18 additional companies of security personnel along the Imphal-Dimapur and Imphal-Silchar roads to curb violence along the national highways. Singh said the security forces include the Army, paramilitary forces, and the police.

He said incidents of firing in peripheral areas have decreased following the deployment of central forces in vulnerable zones bordering hill and valley districts. “Peace is being restored in Manipur, and the only solution lies in discussion and dialogue, which the central government has already initiated,” Singh said.

He said over 3,000 arms have been recovered from the approximately 6,000 looted from state armories. He added that 625 people have been arrested, and 12,247 cases registered.

Singh said a former colonel will provide special combat training to 1,000 newly recruited Indian Reserve Battalion personnel. He added the Manipur government has purchased 40 bulletproof vehicles, sniper rifles, and other equipment to manage law and order effectively.

“The Manipur government is prioritising assistance to displaced people affected by the ongoing violence.” He added the government will begin awarding dedicated teachers with double annual increments. Singh announced that the dearness allowance for state government employees would be increased from 32% to 39%.

He called for collective efforts from all sections of the population to rebuild Manipur as it was before May 3, 2023. Singh appealed to all sections of Manipur’s population to forgive and forget the past and strive for peace and harmony.

He highlighted his government’s achievements and plans for the coming year. Singh said the Manipur government will launch Alliance Air services at an affordable rate not exceeding ₹5,000 to address the high airfares. He added that if airfares exceed ₹5,000, the Manipur government will provide subsidies to passengers. The scheme will be applicable for air services operating twice weekly on the Imphal-Guwahati, Imphal-Kolkata, and Imphal-Dimapur routes.