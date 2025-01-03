Biren Singh says his apology over violence in Manipur was only to victims

Chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his apology three days earlier over the protracted ethnic violence in Manipur was only to the victims as he reiterated his call to forgive and forget and dialogue to restore peace. Manipur chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

“What I said was totally an apology... expressing my sadness and grief for the victims...those who are suffering and lost loved ones,” said Singh in response to questions related to the Opposition Congress’s response to his apology.

The Congress demanded Singh’s ouster saying the apology was too little, too late. It added the real issue is not what he says. The Congress said the real issue was why has not Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoken for 19 months and found time to go to Manipur.

Singh said he apologised on humanitarian grounds. “I am saying sorry to them [the victims] not to anybody [else]. Why should I say sorry to terrorists? ...I am saying sorry to those innocent people, who have lost their loved ones [or were] displaced,” he said on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the Manipur governor.

Singh called Bhalla a good and dynamic person who knows the ground situation, particularly in the northeast and Manipur. He added he believes that normalcy and peace will be restored with Bhalla’s appointment. “I convey my wishes to all communities residing in the state... Let us forgive and forget. Past is past. We should sit together...bring a permanent solution. [Our] priority should be restoring peace.”

Singh has been under fire over his administration’s failure to end the violence. He has rejected repeated calls for his resignation.

Ethnic violence between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis has since May 2023 left at least 260 people dead, and 50,000 displaced. Other groups have increasingly got involved in the violence. Fresh violence erupted in November after a brief lull.

Kuki-Zo groups rejected Singh’s apology as an attempt to absolve himself and outreach to his Meitei community. Meitei groups called the statement a positive step towards restoring peace while attacking “some forces” in the hills for preventing normalcy from returning.