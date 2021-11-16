Birsa Munda’s great grandson to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi

A day after the country observed its first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark Birsa Jayant or the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who hailed from Khunti in Jharkhand, his great grandson Sukhram Munda will inaugurate the annual Aadi Mahotsav at Dilli Haat in the national capital on Tuesday.

The fortnight long annual event is hosted by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), a unit of Union ministry of tribal affairs, to ‘celebrate the spirit of tribal craft, cuisine and commerce since 2017.

A statement from the office of tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda said Sukhram Munda along with his two sons left for the national capital on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the festival.

Besides Arjun Munda, the inaugural event will also be attended by ministers of state Renuka Singh and Bisheshwar Tudu.

Launching the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was an occasion to remember the contributions of tribals in India’s freedom movement and nation building.

The PM also linked the tribal society to the legacy of Hindu god Ram and said one couldn’t imagine lord Ram’s life without tribal culture, customs and tradition.

Modi hailed Birsa Munda, the 19th-century figure revered as a freedom fighter and tribal icon, and said the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every year on the lines of the anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar.