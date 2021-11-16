Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Birsa Munda’s great grandson to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi
india news

Birsa Munda’s great grandson to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi

Besides Arjun Munda, the inauguration of annual Aadi Mahotsa will also be attended by ministers of state Renuka Singh and Bisheshwar Tudu
PM Narendra Modi hailed Birsa Munda, the 19th-century figure revered as a freedom fighter and tribal icon and said the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every year at a grand scale. (Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A day after the country observed its first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark Birsa Jayant or the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who hailed from Khunti in Jharkhand, his great grandson Sukhram Munda will inaugurate the annual Aadi Mahotsav at Dilli Haat in the national capital on Tuesday.

The fortnight long annual event is hosted by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), a unit of Union ministry of tribal affairs, to ‘celebrate the spirit of tribal craft, cuisine and commerce since 2017.

A statement from the office of tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda said Sukhram Munda along with his two sons left for the national capital on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the festival.

Besides Arjun Munda, the inaugural event will also be attended by ministers of state Renuka Singh and Bisheshwar Tudu.

Launching the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was an occasion to remember the contributions of tribals in India’s freedom movement and nation building.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Congress govts ignored tribal welfare, we don’t: PM Modi in MP

The PM also linked the tribal society to the legacy of Hindu god Ram and said one couldn’t imagine lord Ram’s life without tribal culture, customs and tradition.

Modi hailed Birsa Munda, the 19th-century figure revered as a freedom fighter and tribal icon, and said the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every year on the lines of the anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CAG a heritage that every generation should cherish: PM Modi at 1st Audit Diwas

Bengaluru continues to receive heavy rains, 52mm recorded on Monday night

‘They want to control everything as if they are going to rule for 100 years’

Srinagar encounter: Family of businessman killed in Hyderpora op slams police
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP