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BJD appoints Manas Mangaraj as Rajya Sabha leader after exit of Sasmit Patra

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also named Sulata Deo as the deputy leader and chief whip of the BJD parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:39 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Less than a week after senior MP Sasmit Patra resigned as chairman of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha, party president Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed Manas Mangaraj as the new leader in the Upper House.

Mangaraj said he would strive to uphold the values and vision of the BJD while effectively raising the concerns of the people of Odisha in the Rajya Sabha (X/manasrmangaraj)

Patnaik also named Sulata Deo as the deputy leader and chief whip of the BJD parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha.

Mangaraj, 55, a former journalist and media adviser to the Odisha government, joined the BJD in 2018 and started his Rajya Sabha term in July 2022. Considered close to former bureaucrat VK Pandian, his elevation is seen by party leaders as an effort to stabilise the party’s functioning in Parliament at a time of internal strain.

Sasmit Patra resigned last week after four Rajya Sabha MPs wrote to Patnaik seeking his removal from the post of parliamentary party chairman. It is not clear what grounds were cited by the MPs to seek his removal.

The leadership changes come at a politically sensitive time for the BJD, which is navigating organisational challenges following its loss of power in Odisha and signs of rebellion within its legislative ranks. In last month’s Rajya Sabha elections, six BJD MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.

 
naveen patnaik odisha bjd rajya sabha
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / BJD appoints Manas Mangaraj as Rajya Sabha leader after exit of Sasmit Patra
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