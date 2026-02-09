New Delhi, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo on Monday raised the issue of cyber fraud and fake call scam and sought government intervention to safeguard people from such frauds. BJD Rajya Sabha member seeks govt intervention to safeguard people against cyber frauds, fake call scam

During the special mention in the Upper House, she flagged the rising cases of cyber fraud and fake call scam, troubling people across the country and causing financial losses.

"Everyday people are being cheated through fake bank and KYC calls, fradulent links, OTP scam, UPI and credit card frauds," she said.

She also mentioned about the new trend of the online arrest where fraudsters pose as police or investigating officers and threaten people through video calls and force them to transfer money online.

Many victims have lost their lifetime savings within minutes, she added.

"I urge the government to strengthen cyber crime police units, ensure quick registration of complaints, improve coordination with banks and telecom companies and speed up the process of freezing fradulent accounts," he said.

She also said that the large scale awareness campaigns are also urgently needed.

AIADMK member M Thambidurai drew the attention of the government to a recent tragic and disturbing incident of a housing society in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh where three minor sisters, aged 16 years, 14 years and 12 years died by suicide.

Preliminary report indicated that they were unable to control online digital obsession, he said, adding that police and media sources said that they were deeply involved in online task-based gaming application.

Attempts by the parents to restrict mobile phone usage allegedly resulted in increase in emotional distress among the minors.

The heart-breaking incident recalls earlier online game's dangerous challenges which allegedly encouraged self harm among the vulnerable adolescent.

The tragedy exposed serious gaps in digital safety, parental awareness and regulatory oversight, he said.

"This is national wake-up call. I urge the government of India to strengthen regulations, ensure age verification, promote digital literacy, expand mental health support and integrate digital safety in education course," he said.

Ashok Kumar Mittal of Aam Aadmi Party demanded a law for fixing accountability for public servants.

He said, "I want to raise the issue of administrative insensitivity."

He referred to an incident of fire due to ignorance of safety standards, which caused death of children in incubators.

He urged the government to bring a law on the lines of Public Service Accountability Act, seeking a provision for lodging criminal cases against irresponsible officers and payment of compensation to victims from their salaries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.