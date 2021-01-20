IND USA
BJP a threat to nation's unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
india news

BJP a threat to nation's unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

  Sharad Pawar said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:05 PM IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is a serious threat to the unity of the nation, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar who is in Goa as part of a Parliamentary Committee visit, said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters in Panaji, Pawar cited the Centre’s “communal politics” as well as the government’s lack of sympathy for the protesting farmers' demands to press his case.

“By and large we are seeing throughout India that the BJP is a serious threat to the unity of this nation,” Pawar began.

“I'm a member of Parliament. He (pointing to Churchill Alemao, Goa’s lone NCP legislator) is a member of the legislative assembly. We got every right to follow our religion, our thinking. There are no two ways about that. But we also should not forget that we are elected representatives. When we are elected representatives we belong to all sections of voters… we represent each and every individual. But being an elected representative (if) I become head of a religious section or temple or any other thing, I think I'm going away from my commitment to the masses,” Pawar said.

He also accused the Central government of ignoring the plight of the farmers who are agitating on the borders of Delhi for the repeal of three controversial farm laws.

“India is an agricultural rich nation. Now for more than 50 days the whole country and those outside the country are also watching poor farmers sitting in such a cold atmosphere on the streets of Delhi or somewhat near to Delhi. They have certain issues, but I don't see any sympathy being shown by the government of India. They might have held some discussion but that discussion has no meaning. So where the 65% of the population is dependent on the agriculture sector and that sector is fighting for their genuine demand for the last practically more than 50-55 days that shows the total approach of the BJP,” Pawar said.

“We have given our support to the Kisan Andolan some time back. I have said that the Government should hold discussions with them and resolve the issue. They have been sitting there for so many days and for the government to ignore them is wrong,” Pawar said.

Pawar was visiting Goa to hold meetings with Defence Establishments located in Goa and Karwar in Karnataka including with the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard and the Goa Shipyard Ltd and said he was initially reluctant to hold party programmes during what was a non-partisan visit but later relented on the request of his party’s local unit.

The NCP chief said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.

“In Goa we have not taken any final decision. But within our party there is definitely a thinking that in the Vidhan Sabha election in Goa we should contest as an alliance of NCP, Congress, Goa Forward and some other like minded parties. We have not yet discussed, but within our party there is a discussion [that]... if possible we will contest the election as a front to provide a viable alternative to BJP and a stable government to Goa,” he said.

