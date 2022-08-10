BJP appoints Sunil Bansal as general secy for West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha

New Delhi: Sunil Bansal, the general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the party’s national general secretary in charge of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal, the three opposition-ruled states where the party has been struggling to expand its footprint.

BJP president JP Nadda announced Bansal’s new assignment on Wednesday.

Bansal, who is counted among the party’s chief strategists, played a key role in scripting the party’s spectacular victory in 2017 that propelled Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and then in 2022 when the BJP retained power in the state.

Bansal will take charge of West Bengal from Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also a national general secretary. He has also been given charge of Telangana where the BJP is aggressively preparing for the 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP has also appointed Dharampal as the general secretary organisation in Uttar Pradesh, moving him from Jharkhand. Karamveer Singh, who was assisting Bansal in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as general secretary organisation in Jharkhand.

Bansal started out as an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student outfit – in Rajasthan before rising up to become its national joint organising secretary. It was then that Union home minister Amit Shah picked him up to work on the 2014 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

