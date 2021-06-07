BJP asks cadre to promote govt schemes ahead of 2022 elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday decided to popularise the central government’s social welfare schemes ahead of the upcoming elections in seven states next year, said a functionary familiar with the matter. In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the party will also train 100,000 health volunteers across the country to operate medical devices and perform other essential medical services.

The decision was taken during a review meeting between BJP president JP Nadda and party general secretaries, where the different wings of the party were instructed to take stock of and promote the social welfare schemes launched by the Centre. For example, the Scheduled Tribe (ST) wing of the party was asked to focus on promoting the Centre’s Vandhan Yojana for tribals.

“The party will ensure that there is awareness about the social welfare schemes and enhance its relief outreach,” said the functionary quoted above.

“The party will also strengthen the organisation. In the coming days we will hold meetings at the booth and mandal level to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground,” said party general secretary Bhupinder Yadav.

According to a person aware of the matter,after the meeting, Nadda and BJP’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and party general secretaries called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the party’s plans for the upcoming elections.

The PM has advised the party workers to assess the performance in the previous elections and improve strategy to expand their support base to other communities as well, the person said.

The states going to polls next year are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, as part of its Covid relief campaign, Seva hi Sangathan, the party will also organise training sessions for volunteers about the use of medical devices such as concentrators and oxygen cylinders.