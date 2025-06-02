Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP attacks Congress for leaving out party chief Kharge’s photo in Goa statehood day banner

PTI |
Jun 02, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Congress claimed Mallikarjun Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out of the banner."

The Goa Congress is facing criticism for failing to include a photo of its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in a banner put up during the Statehood Day celebration last week.

"Mallikarjun Kharge's photo deliberately left out from Congress' official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party's own national president?" the BJP said.( ANI)
"Mallikarjun Kharge's photo deliberately left out from Congress' official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party's own national president?" the BJP said.( ANI)

While the Congress claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out of the banner, the ruling BJP alleged the opposition party "humiliated its Dalit president".

The state Congress had organised a meeting in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day on May 30, after it had cancelled a public meeting scheduled at Navelim (in South Goa) where Kharge was supposed to be present.

A banner during the event carried pictures of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Goa party chief Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, but Kharge's photo was missing.

The Goa BJP posted a photo of the banner on its X handle on Saturday, along with a message claiming the Congress has "humiliated their Dalit president."

"Mallikarjun Kharge's photo deliberately left out from Congress' official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party's own national president?" the BJP added.

When contacted, state Congress chief Patkar claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out of the poster.

"If you check all other posters which we had put up across the city, his picture is there," he told PTI.

"This is a small error. Why are you making an issue out of it? We are raising more serious issues against the BJP," Patkar added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BJP attacks Congress for leaving out party chief Kharge’s photo in Goa statehood day banner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On