BJP attacks KCR ahead of executive meet

On the eve of its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday trained its guns on the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana, accusing it of failing to fulfil promises made to the people of the state.

Assembly elections are due in Telangana in 2023. The BJP is pitching itself as an alternative to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

Addressing the media, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said only 522 days are remaining for the exit of the TRS government.

“The government had promised houses to the poor and to improve the quality of life. But look at the situation on the ground and at the lives of the poor and Dalits. They have not fulfilled any promises. People are waiting for the KCR government to exit,” Chugh said.

Alleging that administration in the state was being run very poorly, he added: “Today, the government is being run by his (KCR’s) daughter. Senior leaders, including ministers, are ready to quit…”

Mounting an attack on CM Rao, Chugh said: “In the last eight years, he has not been present in the CMO for even 30 hours. There is poor administration… Shaamein kaise chalti hain, rangeen kaise hoti hain (We know how they spend their evenings and how colourful they are)…”

The TRS dismissed the BJP meeting calling it an “excursion”. State energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said: “They have got a chance to study the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented in Telangana, so that they could replicate the same in the BJP-ruled states,” he said.

Welcoming PM Modi and other BJP leaders to Telangana, TRS working president and state IT minister K T Rama Rao wrote in an open letter: “Aao, Dekho aur Seekho (Come, see and learn). The BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent itself and give a fresh start to its politics.”

“I’m also reminding you that most policies and schemes introduced by the Union Government have been copied from Telangana,” he added.

Giving details of the two-day BJP meeting, Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a Vijay Sankalp Yatra on July 3. “Workers from 35,000 booths will participate in the yatra that marks the beginning of BJP’s victory yatra in Telangana,” he said.

He said party representatives who spent 48 hours in 119 assembly constituencies meeting booth-level workers will also present a report at the meeting.

A second BJP functionary said senior leaders from Opposition parties are also likely to join the party. On Thursday, former Congress MP Konda V Reddy tweeted, “I confirm my decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party.”

