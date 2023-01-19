BJP bags bulk of electoral bond donations again, followed by TMC, Cong in 2021-22

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the lion’ share of donations through electoral bonds in 2021-22, followed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress, data uploaded by the parties on the Election Commission website shows.

As of March 31, 2022, the BJP received ₹1,033 crore through electoral bonds, the party declared in its annual audit report submitted to the Election Commission.

The party received ₹22.38 crore, ₹2,555 crore, ₹1,450 crore, in 2021, 2020, 2019 respectively and ₹210 crore as receipts in the 2018 financial year, taking the BJP’s total to ₹5,270 crore.

Electoral bonds worth ₹9,208 crore were sold in the same period, that is, from 2018-2022, showing that the BJP secured 57%, or more than half of the total bonds sold.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress got ₹528 crore from electoral bonds in 2021-2022. The party received ₹42 crore, ₹100 crore and ₹97 crore in 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. Overall, the party received ₹767 crore or 8% of the electoral bonds as of March last year.

The Congress came in third, securing ₹253 crore in the last financial year via electoral bonds. As compared to the BJP’s staggering tally, it bagged ₹10 crore in 2021, ₹317 crore in 2020 and ₹383 crore in 2019.

Overall, the Congress remained second, managing to secure less than a fifth of what the BJP received, that is, ₹964 crore or 10% of the total until March last year. Among other disclosures, the party also declared it received no donations from outside India in the last year.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding. The electoral bond scheme, first floated in 2017 and implemented in 2018, has met with criticism for lacking transparency. The critics have argued that since the bonds are sold through a government-owned bank, there is a possibility that the party in power can find out who is funding their political rivals.

Sold four times a year (in January, April, July and October) for 10 days as notified by the government, electoral bonds allow political parties to accept money from donors whose identities are kept anonymous.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the sole authorised bank to sell and redeem the bonds. Customers of other banks can also purchase the bonds via different payment channels provided to them. However, a political party can only redeem the bond from one of the 29 authorised branches of the bank.

A political party must also have at least 1% vote share in most recent general elections or assembly elections to receive donations via electoral bonds. A petition seeking a stay on the sale of the bonds is pending before the Supreme Court.

