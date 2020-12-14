BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:01 IST

Security of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has been upgraded and he has been given a bulletproof car, according to news agency PTI on Monday, days after his vehicle came under attack in the eastern state. Vijayvargiya currently has Z-category security.

“As per the order of the Union home ministry, I have been provided with a bulletproof vehicle,” Vijayvargiya, who is in Kolkata for a programme in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, said according to news agency PTI.

The vehicle of the BJP general secretary, who was travelling along with party president JP Nadda, was attacked on December 10 when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers. The windscreen of his car was damaged in the attack.

Vijayvargiya, who was not harmed in the incident, told reporters that when he was going to a local hospital to meet the injured party workers, his vehicle was damaged “by lathi- wielding TMC miscreants who along with policemen charged towards BJP workers.” According to BJP leaders, Vijayvargiya and vice-president Mukul Roy sustained injuries in the melee, reported PTI.

The party’s Bengal in-charge had sought deployment of central forces in the state with immediate effect and alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘banking on violence’ to return to power.

“Mamata Banerjee knows that the land under her feet has slipped and so she is trying to return to power in the state on the strength of violence. I urge the Election Commission to deploy central forces from now itself in order to put an end to the prevailing atmosphere of political violence and terror in the state,” Vijayvargiya had said on Sunday in Birbhum’s Santiniketan.