BJP button on EVM taped in polling booths in Bengal's Falta, EC likely to order repolling

Amid the polling for second phase of Bengal assembly election, the Diamond Harbour constituency came under scanner of the Election Commission after allegations of EVM tampering in multiple booths.

The remarks come after the BJP alleged that its election symbol had been obscured on EVMs in certain booths. (X@amitmalviya)

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The BJP alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the BJP at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond seat.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Wednesday said repolling is likely to be announced in booths where EVMs would be found tampered with.

Agarwal stated that any decision on repolling would be taken only after receiving reports from district election officers and election observers regarding complaints of alleged tampering, including the use of tapes or ink marks on EVMs.

The remarks come after the party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a video on social media platform X, claiming that white tape had been placed over the BJP’s symbol in booths numbered 144 and 189 in the Falta Assembly constituency. He demanded that a repoll be conducted.

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission has not verified the authenticity of the video but confirmed that complaints are under examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission has not verified the authenticity of the video but confirmed that complaints are under examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will review the complaints regarding the fixing of black or white tapes on EVMs and then consider whether repolling is required,” Agarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will review the complaints regarding the fixing of black or white tapes on EVMs and then consider whether repolling is required,” Agarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that if such incidents are reported from a significant number of booths within a constituency, the Commission may consider extending repolling to the entire constituency.

According to officials, the Election Commission has so far received 2,196 complaints of various types during the polling process.

Reportedly, presiding officers at all polling stations were instructed to ensure that the buttons corresponding to each candidate on the EVM remain fully visible and are not obstructed by tape, adhesive, or any other substance.

They were reportedly asked to verify that no ink, colour, perfume, or chemical is applied to the ballot unit buttons.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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