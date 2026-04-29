BJP button on EVM taped in polling booths in Bengal's Falta, EC likely to order repolling
The remarks come after the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that its election symbol had been obscured on EVMs in certain booths.
Amid the polling for second phase of Bengal assembly election, the Diamond Harbour constituency came under scanner of the Election Commission after allegations of EVM tampering in multiple booths.
The BJP alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the BJP at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond seat.
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Wednesday said repolling is likely to be announced in booths where EVMs would be found tampered with.
Agarwal stated that any decision on repolling would be taken only after receiving reports from district election officers and election observers regarding complaints of alleged tampering, including the use of tapes or ink marks on EVMs.
The remarks come after the party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a video on social media platform X, claiming that white tape had been placed over the BJP’s symbol in booths numbered 144 and 189 in the Falta Assembly constituency. He demanded that a repoll be conducted.
The Election Commission has not verified the authenticity of the video but confirmed that complaints are under examination.{{/usCountry}}
The Election Commission has not verified the authenticity of the video but confirmed that complaints are under examination.{{/usCountry}}
“We will review the complaints regarding the fixing of black or white tapes on EVMs and then consider whether repolling is required,” Agarwal said.{{/usCountry}}
“We will review the complaints regarding the fixing of black or white tapes on EVMs and then consider whether repolling is required,” Agarwal said.{{/usCountry}}
He added that if such incidents are reported from a significant number of booths within a constituency, the Commission may consider extending repolling to the entire constituency.
According to officials, the Election Commission has so far received 2,196 complaints of various types during the polling process.
Reportedly, presiding officers at all polling stations were instructed to ensure that the buttons corresponding to each candidate on the EVM remain fully visible and are not obstructed by tape, adhesive, or any other substance.
They were reportedly asked to verify that no ink, colour, perfume, or chemical is applied to the ballot unit buttons.
(With PTI inputs)