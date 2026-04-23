BJP candidate Shuvendu Sarkar chased, attacked by TMC workers during voting in Bengal: Video

In a not-so-unusual sight in West Bengal elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from South Dinajpur's Kumarganj Shuvendu Sarkar was attacked and chased by Trinamool Congress workers even as a security personnel accompanied the candidate to protect him.

What led to the alleged attack on BJP candidate is not yet clear.(X/@PTI_News)

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In a video, Sarkar is seen running through a field with a security personnel by his side as alleged TMC workers chase him. In the midway, a man gets a hold of the candidate and is seen attempting to throw punches. By the time the security personnel manages to intervene to protect Sarkar, more people from behind reach the scene and overpower him.

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{{^usCountry}} However, what led to the attack is not yet clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what led to the attack is not yet clear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Track live updates of West Bengal voting for phase one here ‘TMC understands they are out of power’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Track live updates of West Bengal voting for phase one here ‘TMC understands they are out of power’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the attack on Sarkar, BJP's candidate from Siliguri assembly constituency Sankar Ghosh told media that the TMC understands that it is being voted out of power and that is why its workers are reacting in such a way. “From the morning, what we have seen is that gradually time is running out and Trinamool also understand that they are going to be out of power. So they are trying to make some kind of nuisance here and there,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the attack on Sarkar, BJP's candidate from Siliguri assembly constituency Sankar Ghosh told media that the TMC understands that it is being voted out of power and that is why its workers are reacting in such a way. “From the morning, what we have seen is that gradually time is running out and Trinamool also understand that they are going to be out of power. So they are trying to make some kind of nuisance here and there,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Ink on lotus symbol, BJP candidate chased: Bengal elections are not for beginners | Phase 1 voting wrapped

In another such incident of violence, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir said on Thursday that he was "suddenly attacked" by TMC supporters in Murshidabad when he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident.

Ahead of the first phase of voting, crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night at Nowda area.

"The public will give a reply to TMC. Their 'goondagiri' will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC dalal [broker]" Kabir was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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Reacting to the alleged attack on Kabir, Ghosh said, "I think the Election Commission is playing its role. There are several incidents, such as when Subhendu Sarkar was attacked. Humayun Kabir's convoy was also attacked... People are in a mood to make sure that TMC will not be back in power. They are voting for the new government, and we are sure that the BJP is going to form the government."

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