e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP candidate wins Singhat in Manipur by-polls

BJP candidate wins Singhat in Manipur by-polls

According to the data from the ECI, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau has been declared the winner from Singhat.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
By-polls were held in five Assembly constituencies, including Lilong, Wangjing Tentha and Saitu, in the state on November 7.
By-polls were held in five Assembly constituencies, including Lilong, Wangjing Tentha and Saitu, in the state on November 7.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a victory in the Singhat Assembly constituency (Manipur), out of a total of five seats, in which by-polls were held, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

According to the data from the ECI, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau has been declared the winner from Singhat, while Oinam Lukhoi Singh is leading by a margin of 268 votes from the Wangoi seat against National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, Khuraijam Loken Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Moirangthem Hemanta Singh is leading by a margin of 675 votes against BJP’s Paonam Brojen Singh on the Wangjing Tentha seat.

By-polls were held in five Assembly constituencies, including Lilong, Wangjing Tentha and Saitu, in the state on November 7.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In