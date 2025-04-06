‘We do not seek to control the Waqf Board’: BJP's JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda stated on Sunday that the union government did not want to control Waqf boards but wished to ensure that they operated lawfully to aid education, healthcare and employment for the Muslim community, reported news agency PTI. Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda stated that the Centre did not wish to control Waqf Boards but wanted them to operate within the bounds of law(HT_PRINT)

In light of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, being passed in parliament and signed into law amid resistance from opposition parties, Nadda said, “We are only asking those operating (the Waqf Boards) to do it as per rules. You will have to do it as per the rules.”

The union minister, who was addressing an event at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on the party's 46th foundation day, said, “We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our goal is to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of law and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board should be dedicated to promoting education, providing healthcare and employment opportunities for the Muslim community.”

He also cited the example of Turkey and several other Muslim countries which had taken Waqf properties under their control.

JP Nadda on BJP's 46th foundation day

The Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day was celebrated across several states including Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In national capital Delhi, JP Nadda hoisted the BJP flag at the party headquarters and gave an address to workers. The event was attended by several BJP MPs, party leaders and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Nadda reflected on the beginning of the party's political journey with the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1951 and claimed that the party had never wavered from its ideals.

He attributed the BJP's success to party veterans such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and L K Advani.

"Today, we have 240 members in Lok Sabha, 98 members in Rajya Sabha and more than 1,600 MLAs across the country. We have just concluded our membership drive, and the number of BJP members has crossed 13.5 crore. We have more than 10 lakh active party workers in the country," the BJP chief said.

He added, “Though our opponents take jibes at us in Parliament, they also say we are the world's biggest party. Even our opponents recognise our strength.”