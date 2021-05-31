BJP chief JP Nadda, minister Anurag Thakur send oxygen concentrators and medical supply to Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday laid the foundation stones for two oxygen plants for the state. The oxygen plants of 140 LPM each are being set up in Hamirpur and Bilaspur.

They also flagged off 108 oxygen concentrators, 160 oxygen cylinders that will cater to over 330 hospital beds as part of Covid relief today.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Sh JP Nadda Ji for laying the foundation for 2 Oxygen Plants for Hamirpur & Bilaspur and for flagging off oxygen equipments that will cater to over 330 hospital beds as part of COVID relief today. I am working to transform my parliamentary constituency into an Oxygen Bank, all these resources are aimed in that direction. We will set up a total of 3 Oxygen generation plants, along with providing 300 Oxygen Concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders which will cater to 700 beds providing a robust supply of O2. Earlier we had dispatched 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units carrying COVID relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. My endeavour has been to strengthen relief efforts in Himachal by providing timely resources to help save lives. I would like to highlight and applaud CM Himachal Pradesh Sh Jairam Thakur ji has ensured these COVID relief medical equipments and resources along with all the central assistance on this front are swiftly allocated to their intended beneficiaries,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jairam Thakur said, “Himachal Pradesh is fighting COVID with determination and has relentlessly received support from Sh Anurag Thakur. He had sent a large consignment of COVID relief supplies a few weeks ago and together we have ensured the state is fully equipped in its fight against COVID. Himachal Government is providing the best possible facilities towards treatment of COVID patients and started the Himachal COVID Care Mobile App. The state is amongst the top in India vis-vis vaccination drive.”

“I congratulate Sh Anurag Thakur for strengthening the COVID relief efforts and providing resources to Himachal Pradesh through the pandemic period. A few weeks ago we had flagged of 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units carrying COVID relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Today we are laying the foundation for 2 PSA Oxygen Plants of 140 LPM each for Hamirpur & Bilaspur and also flagging off - 108 Oxygen Concentrators, 160 Oxygen Cylinders that will cater to over 330 hospital beds as part of our continuing COVID relief efforts. The BJP and its karyakartas across the country are engaged in these efforts under the mantra of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’. Everyone in their capacity is coming forward to provide assistance; we must continue this and ensure all our relief materials reach their intended beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh,” said the BJP chief.