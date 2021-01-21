BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to UP from today, will hold key meetings in Lucknow
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Lucknow on Thursday, on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. According to the party's media in-charge Manish Dixit, during the visit Nadda will hold various meetings and attend other programmes.
On Thursday, Nadda will hold meetings with BJP office bearers and later in the day meet Uttar Pradesh ministers at the BJP office here.
The BJP national president will on Friday address a conference of social media volunteers and intellectuals and also attend a meeting of Chinhat rural area and booth and district presidents, Dixit said.
According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, Nadda will also hold crucial meeting with party workers in the wake of next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The visit also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joined the BJP and got nominated to the upper house of the UP Assembly.
Sharma's nomination to the legislative council had led to speculation about his possible induction in the state government.
Nadda completed the first year as BJP president on Wednesday. On the occasion, he wrote an open letter to BJP workers lauding the party's recent victory in a number of state and local body polls and setting the target of “historic” wins in the next round of assembly elections.
Nadda, who had taken over from Union home minister Amit Shah on January 20 last year, also praised the party's welfare work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
