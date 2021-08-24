BJP chief Nadda demands action from Cong on Sidhu’s advisors

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday criticised the Congress over recent statements made by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors and urged the party leadership to clarify its stance on Kashmir and Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said that if the Congress remains silent on the issue then it would seem that the party is supportive of the statements made by Sidhu’s advisors. “I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks,” Nadda said.

“Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the high command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security,” Nadda further added.

Nadda’s criticism of the Congress comes amid Sidhu’s newly appointed advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg making comments on Kashmir and Pakistan respectively. While Mali spoke of revocation of Article 370 and 35A, Garg questioned the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s criticism of Pakistan.

Soon after the statements were made, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was first among the Congress leaders to condemn the statements and also asked newly inducted Punjab Congress president Sidhu to rein in his advisors.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat also condemned the statements made by the advisors. Rawat said that Congress firmly believes that Kashmir is an inalienable part of India. Tewari also slammed both the advisors and questioned whether they have the right to ‘live in India’. Sidhu also summoned his advisors on Monday.