Home / India News / BJP chief Nadda to begin 2 day visit to poll-bound Kerala on Wednesday
india news

BJP chief Nadda to begin 2 day visit to poll-bound Kerala on Wednesday

According to Nadda's schedule, the party president will reach Trivandrum International Airport on February 3, where the state party leaders will accord a grand welcome to him and a motorcade rally is also planned.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda(ANI)

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from Wednesday to review the election preparations ahead of upcoming state Assembly polls.

He will also address a public rally at Vadakkunnathan Temple Ground, Thrissur on Thursday. The public rally would be the first major rally of BJP in Kerala, kick-starting the assembly campaign.

According to Nadda's schedule, the party president will reach Trivandrum International Airport on February 3, where the state party leaders will accord a grand welcome to him and a motorcade rally is also planned.

Nadda will attend the state BJP core committee meeting ahead of seat-sharing discussions and candidates selection regarding Kerala assembly polls.

He will also address the newly elected Councilors and Block, Zilla Panchayat members of BJP at an event in Kowdiar.

Before leaving to Thrissur where Nadda is slated to attend a public function, he will visit the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple at evening and offer prayers.

NDA alliance partner will have individual meetings with the BJP president where the candidature regarding alliance partners will be discussed.

On Thursday, he will be in Kochi for a brief period before proceeding to Thrissur.

In Thrissur, he will address a meeting of BJP state office bearers in-charge, convenors, district presidents and district general secretaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp president jp nadda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP