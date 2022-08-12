BJP claims Mamata, after Partha, stopped picking calls of TMC's Anubrata Mondal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “deserting” her tainted party leaders when they needed her the most. Trinamool Congress received a fresh jolt on Thursday as party strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI in a cattle smuggling case after he skipped summons for questioning at least 10 times. He was produced in a special court which sent him to 10-day CBI custody. (Also Read | Partha Chatterjee dialled Mamata 4 times after his arrest. She did not respond)

The arrest comes weeks after another heavyweight TMC leader was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate in a school recruitment scam.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the Bengal chief minister stopped picking the calls of Mondol and Chatterjee after the central investigative agencies circled on them. He said it was a message to other TMC ministers, workers and bureaucrats “who colluded with her” that they too “will be abandoned.”

“Mamata Banerjee stopped picking Partha and Anubroto’s calls, just when they needed her the most. She deserted them when it got inconvenient,” Malviya posted on Twitter. “Message for other ministers, TMC workers and bureaucrats, who have colluded with her to loot, murder and rape - you too will be abandoned.”

While Trinamool was quick to remove Partha as minister, it came in support for Mondal, saying no action will be taken against him now.

"The party doesn't support any form of corruption or wrongdoing. We have zero tolerance for corruption. The party will take the appropriate decision (on Mondal) at the right time. An allegation against someone doesn't prove him guilty,” senior leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

“We have serious doubts about the functioning of the central agencies. We have seen that they are silent when it comes to taking action against BJP leaders against whom there are allegations of corruption," she added.

Meanwhile, TMC has planned protests against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

