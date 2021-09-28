BJP delegation complains to EC about alleged violence in West Bengal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Union minister Bhupender Yadav met the Election Commission of India on Tuesday seeking action in the case of alleged violence by Trinamool Congress party workers targeting Dilip Ghosh, party’s national vice-president and former chief of BJP’s West Bengal unit.

The delegation, which also included Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur, also apprised the commission of other incidents of violence against BJP leaders in West Bengal ahead of the 30 September by-polls.

“We met the commission and told them that polls and violence have become synonymous in West Bengal. It seems that Didi (Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee) and her party workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attack on Dilip Ghosh shows that TMC and the state government consider violence to be democracy. We demand action,” Yadav said.

The BJP delegation also alleged that some government officials acted unlawfully by not taking action against the perpetrators. The party also dismissed the action taken by the state government as “eye wash”.

“We’ve told EC that they should take strict action, also against the officers concerned. The state government, in its report submitted to EC earlier, had said that they’ve arrested 8 people but we think that it’s just an eyewash,” Yadav said.