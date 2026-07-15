BJP councillor retakes oath inside Kerala jail

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor, detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), retook his oath of office inside Viyyur Central Jail on Tuesday following directions from the Kerala high court.

R Sugathan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was the first time a municipal councillor took the constitutional oath inside a prison in the state.

R Sugathan, the councillor representing Vazhottukonam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was administered the oath by mayor VV Rajesh at the prison library hall at 11 am. He took the oath in the name of God in the presence of corporation and prison officials, and members of the media.

Sugathan and 19 other councillors had been directed by the high court to retake their oaths after the ones they took in December last year were found to be inconsistent with the prescribed format. The councillors had sworn in the names of various local Hindu deities and social reformers instead of taking the prescribed oath in the name of God.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While the remaining 19 councillors retook their oaths last month following the high court’s verdict, Sugathan could not do so as he had been arrested and detained under KAAPA in connection with an attempt to murder case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the remaining 19 councillors retook their oaths last month following the high court’s verdict, Sugathan could not do so as he had been arrested and detained under KAAPA in connection with an attempt to murder case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The BJP, which came to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the first time last year, is at risk of losing its simple majority in the 100-member civic body.

Under the Kerala Municipality Act, a councillor who remains absent for three consecutive council meetings is liable to lose membership. If Sugathan is disqualified, the BJP’s strength will fall from 51 members, costing it its simple majority.

Mayor VV Rajesh expressed confidence that the BJP would complete its five-year term in the corporation.

.