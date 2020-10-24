e-paper
Home / India News / BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for ‘seditious’ remarks

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for ‘seditious’ remarks

Addressing reporters for the first time since her release from 14-month detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Mehbooba said she will only hold the national tricolour after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 05:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jammu
Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference at her official residence in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference at her official residence in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo )
         

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her “seditious remarks” wherein she said she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

The BJP said “no power on earth” can either hoist the state flag again or restore Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing reporters for the first time since her release from 14-month detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Mehbooba said she will only hold the national tricolour after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

In an act seen as defiance, the flag of the erstwhile state was prominently placed on a table in front of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president along with that of her party during the presser.

“I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters.

“We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. J-K is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in J-K and that is the national flag,” he said.

Raina said the party will not tolerate such “nefarious designs” aimed at instigating the people of Kashmir.

“I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences,” he said.

If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China, he added.

During her presser, Mehbooba accused the BJP of “looting” the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had acceded to a liberal, democratic, secular India. Let me tell them we are not comfortable, we are incompatible with today’s India where minorities and Dalits are not safe and where they tried to disrespect us by looting our dignity,” she said.

Referring to the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 on August 5 last year, Raina said no decision taken by the government can be reversed.

He said Article 370 gave rise to separatism, terrorism and was instrumental in killings of thousands of people.

“As the government has permanently scrapped Article 370, no power on earth can restore it. No power on earth can hoist any flag other than the national flag in J-K,” he said.

