Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre on Manipur: 'Did not act again those involved in atrocities'

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 12, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Her comments come hours after the PM said India has a strict policy against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)

She also said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption" as his government is "surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation".

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was "blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive".

"The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation," Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged.

