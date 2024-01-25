BJP facing leadership crisis, trying to woo Shettar: DKS

Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is desperately trying to get back former chief minister Jagadish Shettar into its fold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which he said shows that the BJP-JD(S) alliance are suffering from a “serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence.” . After serving as a BJP MLA for close to three decades and holding key positions, Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly election after he was denied a ticket. (ANI)

The statement comes after some BJP leaders reportedly approached Shettar to return to BJP amidst a delay in political appointments to state-owned corporations and boards.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After serving as a BJP MLA for close to three decades and holding key positions, Shettar joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly election after he was denied a ticket. The leader who was promised a cabinet berth lost the election. The Congress had later promised him a position in one of the prominent corporations, people familiar with the matter said.

Addressing the media in Periyapatna in Mysuru, Shivakumar said several party leaders have approached Shettar in an attempt to persuade him to return, which he said indicates a weakening of leadership within the BJP and JD(S).

“We made HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister of Karnataka to prevent the BJP from coming to power. However, he has now aligned himself with the party that played a role in toppling his government. This shows a lack of leadership and confidence within both the BJP and the JD(S),” said Shivakumar.

“The BJP and the JD-S are suffering from a serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence and hence they have joined hands. Now, they are desperately trying to get Jagadish Shettar back into the party fold,” he added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed rumours about Shettar rejoining the BJP, saying, “Shettar has clearly said that there is no possibility of him returning to the BJP. Despite this, the BJP is spreading various rumours, keeping the issue alive in what appears to be a desperate move by the opposition party.”

The statements come amidst the disgruntlement within the Congress over the appointments to the corporations and boards. In all, 7,000 positions need to be filled, including appointments in districts and taluks. Approximately 600 chairperson and director positions are highly sought after. Since both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have their preferred candidates, the task becomes more challenging.

Even after eight months of the Congress coming to power in the state, appointments for boards and corporations are pending, and state leaders are under pressure from MLAs and party workers to expedite the process.

Internal disagreements and ego clashes among senior party functionaries in the state and their counterparts at the All India Congress Committee have contributed to the delay, people aware of the matter said.

Siddaramaiah admitted to the challenge of accommodating everyone’s suggestions on Tuesday.

A senior party leader said that the list that was sent by the high command has been contested by leaders from both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. “Both leaders have not agreed to the list and Randeep Surejewala is expected in the state late this week to clear he confusion,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that accommodating everyone’s suggestions is challenging. “We have recommended the names to the party high command for appointments in various boards and corporations. We have no role to play now,” he said.

According to him, the recommended names of the MLAs have been cleared.

“I had a discussion with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for appointing party workers in these boards and corporations. Later, the list was given to Surjewala for the party high command’s approval. That list has to come with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal’s signature,” the CM added.