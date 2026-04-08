BJP fields Rakesh Singh from Kolkata Port seat hours after release from jail

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its sixth and final list for the West Bengal assembly polls, naming Rakesh Singh as its candidate for the Kolkata Port seat. The announcement comes just 24 hours after Rakesh Singh was released on bail by the High Court of Calcutta after the BJP told a bench of justice Kausik Chanda that the party intended to field him in the state elections. (AFP FILE)

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Singh was released on bail by the High Court of Calcutta after the BJP told a bench of justice Kausik Chanda that the party intended to field him in the state elections.

Kolkata Port is set for a high-stakes battle between Rakesh Singh and Kolkata mayor and state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim, who has held the seat since 2011, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress first came to power in West Bengal.

The constituency, which heads to the polls in the final phase on April 29, remains a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold.

Rakesh Singh, who was previously in the West Bengal Congress before he was expelled in 2018, was arrested by Kolkata Police last year in connection with an August 28, 2025, incident in which a group of BJP workers set Congress hoardings on fire and smeared black paint on Rahul Gandhi’s posters over the alleged use of abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar.

Singh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody at the Presidency Correction Home.

The state government had opposed the bail petition, alleging Singh was a “history sheeter” and an accused in over 50 criminal cases.

Singh did not talk to the media after his name was announced.

The BJP announced its first list of candidates on March 16, naming 144 candidates for Bengal’s 294 seats. With Wednesday’s sixth list, the party has announced all 294 names, including three non-BJP nominees it backs.

Muslims are in the majority in the eight municipal wards that form the Kolkata Port seat, which was known as Garden Reach before delimitation. All parties, except the BJP, have fielded Muslim candidates.

Between 1952 and 2021, only two Hindu candidates, Communist Party of India’s Arun Sen and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Chhedi Lal Singh, had won the seat in the 60’s and 70’s.