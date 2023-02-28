BJP firms up massive outreach plan in Telangana ahead of elections

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a massive public outreach campaign, with rallies by senior party leaders including union ministers across Telangana’s 119 assembly constituencies which go to polls later this year.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with others during the celebration on the birth anniversary of spiritualist and social reformer Sant Sevalal Maharaj, at party office in Hyderabad on Feb 15 (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the party brass led by BJP president JP Nadda went into a huddle to draw out the electoral plan for the state, where the BJP has begun a campaign against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, accusing it of administrative lapses and corruption.

“The party will hit the streets with the Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa, campaign. Apart from our state leaders, union ministers will address at least 10 big rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Hyderabad,” said a party functionary.

The campaign will be centered on the BRS leaders’ alleged links to the Delhi liquor policy.

“There is evidence that BRS MP and the CM’s daughter, K Kavitha was involved in the policy that was found to be legally flawed,” the functionary quoted above said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The functionary made reference to the arrest of Butchibabu Gorantla, a former chartered accountant of Kavitha, for his alleged involvement in framing the Delhi liquor policy, which has now been rolled back.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by union home minister, Amit Shah, national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Sunil Bansal, union minister, G Kishan Reddy and state unit president, Bandi Sanjay.