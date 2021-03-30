BJP functionary found dead in west Delhi, say police

A BJP functionary was found dead at a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the legal department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.

Singh's body was found at Jheel Wala Park on Monday, a senior police officer said, adding that the man had a minor dispute with his family.

His son Ishwender Singh reached the spot and identified the body which was later sent for post-mortem, the police added.

