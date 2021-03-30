Home / India News / BJP functionary found dead in west Delhi, say police
Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the legal department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.
A BJP functionary was found dead at a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Singh's body was found at Jheel Wala Park on Monday, a senior police officer said, adding that the man had a minor dispute with his family.

His son Ishwender Singh reached the spot and identified the body which was later sent for post-mortem, the police added.

To seek help for depression and other forms of mental distress please reach out to the helplines of International Bipolar Foundation (+91-8888817666) and Jeevan Aastha (toll free: 1800 233 3330). For issues surrounding gender and sexuality, call LGBT organisation, Pahal Foundation at 8318837081 (operational on Friday to Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm).

