BJP govt adopting indifferent attitude towards farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the "indifferent" attitude adopted by the BJP government towards farmers is a "direct insult" to them.

"The way the BJP government adopted an indifferent attitude towards farmers by being insensitive to them is a direct insult to 'annadata' (farmers). This is extremely condemnable," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

If they can spot smoke elsewhere, why cannot they see the fire at their own home, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

