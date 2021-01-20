BJP has set an example of how a party can be a tool for social service: Nadda

As a political party whose “goal is to win elections and work tirelessly for the goodwill and betterment of the common people” the Bharatiya Janata Party has set an example of how a political party can “effectively work as a potent tool of social service and help people in times of need” said party president JP Nadda on Wednesday in a letter to the party cadre.

Nadda who completed a year in office on Wednesday said the party cadre worked “tirelessly and with full devotion to work for mankind during the pandemic.” During the lockdown that was imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19, the party chief had set the task for workers to feed five families everyday apart from ensuring that basic necessities of those in need are met.

While the opposition has targeted the government on several issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act and the recently passed farm laws, the BJP chief hit back claiming that the concerns raised by the opposition parties are “misleading”.

“While on the one hand you work tirelessly and with full devotion to work for mankind during the coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand you effectively counter all the false propaganda and canards of the opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act, farm sector reform laws. You also exposed before the people the false propaganda and fake campaign of the Congress and its allies on the China issue,” the letter reads.

The BJP chief had a word of appreciation for the party workers in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where he said they have to work “under very adverse circumstances”.

Nadda recounted the attack he faced during a rally in West Bengal when his convoy was pelted with stones and said, “When a person like me who is the national president of India’s largest political party and who is always covered with security personnel, had to face a murderous assault during daylight while on a visit to West Bengal, it can be well imagined how difficult it would be for a common BJP worker to work under such tough and demanding circumstances. In the past few years, more than 300 BJP workers and our supporters have been brutally murdered for being associated with and for working in West Bengal.”

He also paid tribute to the party workers who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. “They laid down their lives to strengthen democracy and to spread the reach of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said. The BJP which is working to expand its footprint in the Kashmir Valley faced setbacks when as many as nine workers were killed between July and October last year. Nadda referred to the party’s performance in the district development council elections in the Union Territory where it won 75 seats as something that was made possible by “the sacrifice of party workers.”

He also credited PM Modi for “putting the brakes on the coronavirus cases” and said, “...India reported the least death rate while our recovery rate kept on improving. Yet again in response to the call of the honourable Prime Minister our scientists were

successful in making two made in India vaccines, a feat which only 4 to 5 nations have been able to achieve.”

Referring the party’s performance at various elections during the last year he said, “We have a strong, decisive and committed leader in our honourable Prime Minister. We also have a strong organisation and highly committed party workers whose strength and efficiency in electoral strategy no one can match.”