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BJP high command summons Karnataka unit over cross voting

BJP leaders in Karnataka face scrutiny after cross-voting allowed Congress to gain seats in legislative council, raising concerns ahead of 2028 elections.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has summoned the Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa along with the Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka to seek an explanation for the cross-voting in the state legislative council polls held on Thursday, said people aware of the details.

BJP high command summons Karnataka unit over cross voting

The cross-voting, which led to the Congress gaining a majority in the legislative council, has set off concerns in the BJP that the opposition under new chief minister D K Sivakumar is consolidating its position in the state. Party leaders are wary that in the run-up to the 2028 assembly elections, intra-party differences and lack of strong leadership could weaken the party’s cadre and its bid for ousting the Congress from power.

A party functionary in Delhi said BJP president Nitin Nabin will meet Vijayendra, Ashoka and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal who is also the state in-charge on Tuesday.

“This is a serious breach of party discipline. Such instances are unheard of in the BJP. But more than just being a violation of the party’s discipline it shows the lack of leadership in the state,” said a senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While knives are out for the state president, a Lingayat leader, for failing to keep the team together, a state leader said Vijendra should not be “made the fall guy” as the national leadership has in “some way undermined” his position.

“While presidents have been appointed in nearly all of the states, there is no explanation for why Vijayendra’s name was not announced (to continue to be president for another term)...” said the second person. To be sure, Vijayendra’s term as president ends in November.

The cross-voting has also turned the focus to organisational appointments. There is speculation that the party might announce a slew of new appointments including a new state in-charge and a new LoP.

“The national team will be announced soon and there is chatter that the BJP may appoint a new OBC LoP to balance the caste equation. With Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga in the CM’s seat, the BJP is considering the possibility of appointing an OBC as the LoP…” said the second person.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

cross-voting bharatiya janata party karnataka
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