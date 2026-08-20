BJP hits back after Dipke's PM Cares fund appeal for schools: ‘Kejriwal didn’t teach him basic facts'

After Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called for the use of PM CARES fund for repairing schools in rural areas, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) hit back on Wednesday and also took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a post on social media, the Goa unit of the BJP reiterated the claim that the CJP is a "pet project" for AAP, accusing Kejriwal of "not teaching Dipke the facts". (ANI Video Grab)

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In a post on social media, the Goa unit of the BJP reiterated the claim that the CJP is a "pet project" for AAP, accusing Kejriwal of "not teaching Dipke the facts".

Also Read | CJP ‘pet project’ of AAP, Jantar Mantar protest agenda was to ‘target' PM Modi, claims BJP

"PM CARES funds are meant for emergency and disaster relief. Mr. @ArvindKejriwal, you taught your men good theatrics, but not basic facts. That’s not surprising," the BJP wrote on X.

The Goa unit further called on Dipke to visit Punjab and assess the schools in the AAP-ruled state.

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{{^usCountry}} "Anyway, when are you going to take him to Punjab? Let him inspect your “world-class schools” that the people of Punjab are fed up with," the party added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Anyway, when are you going to take him to Punjab? Let him inspect your “world-class schools” that the people of Punjab are fed up with," the party added. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke calls for PM CARES funds for schools

In a message on social media, the CJP founder stated that the money in the PM CARES fund can be used to improve the state of schools in rural India.

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“A report came out that there is almost ₹8,500 crore in the PM CARES Fund, which is not being used anywhere. It's not being used at all,” Dipke said in a video.

His remarks came after audited statements on Monday stated that the corpus of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund rose 17.8% from ₹7,173.03 crore in 2023-24 to ₹8,452.07 crore in 2024-25.

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Dipke's remarks also come amid his "School thik karo" drives, where he visits government schools in villages to assess their condition.

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The CJP founder stated that children in several schools were struggling to access basic facilities, including drinking water.

“They are struggling to get drinking water in schools. So why are we not using this money for those children's schools? Why is this money not being used to build new schools?” he said.

“So on one hand, it is being said that there are no funds for schools, and on the other hand, ₹8,500 crore is lying in the PM CARES Fund,” he added.