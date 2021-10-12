BJP holds meeting on 2022 UP polls, devises 100-day strategy. Details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a crucial meeting for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the meeting was held by the party's central leadership with the state unit. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda was present at the meeting for some time.

Party general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were the other leaders who attended the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP leadership discussed the party's election agenda for the coming 100 days and asked the state unit to reach out to the people with positive message, reported Livehindustan. The political situation in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was also discussed, it added.

The BJP has prepared a presentation listing out the welfare schemes that the government has initiated and needed to be conveyed to the voters, the report further said.

Alliance talks

Livehindustan reported that the BJP leaders also discussed the current allies who they will take along for the polls.

The schedule of the Assembly elections is expected to be announced in January, Livehindustan reported. Hence, the party has started its 100-day exercise to prepare for the the crucial polls, it added.

The BJP has also decided to various public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and increase its presence at the booth level.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year. The BJP came back to power in the state in the 2017 assembly polls bagging 312 seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections. The Samajwadi Party got 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, and Congress managed 7 seats in the last assembly polls.