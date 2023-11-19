BJP invokes 'Urdu' move to attack KCR, alleges 'appeasement'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday accused the Telangana Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of 'appeasement politics', saying the K Chandrashekar Rao government made Urdu the state's second language of the state and were trying to grab temple lands.

Narayanpet: BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections.(PTI)

"On one hand, PM Narendra Modi works for the satisfaction of the people. KCR does the politics of appeasement in Telangana. Did they not make Urdu the second language? Are they not trying to increase the 4 per cent reservation in the name of religion to 12 per cent? Are they not planning to grab the land for temples? We have to remove such people who are doing such appeasement," he said, addressing a rally in Ranga Reddy district.

KCR promised a 12 percent reservation for Muslims in 2014. In 2017, the government passed a bill to increase the quota for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes.

However, when the state government forwarded the bill to the union government asking for it to be cleared and incorporated into the ninth schedule of the constitution, it was denied, ANI reported.

Nadda also accused BRS MLAs of corruption. He said the MLAs charged a 30 percent commission in the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

"In Miyapur, a scam worth ₹4,000 crore was carried out. They took a kickback of ₹1,000 crore on the Outer Ring Road. KCR's MLAs took a 30 per cent commission in the Dalit Bandhu Scheme...The BRS is immersed deep in corruption," Nadda said.

He said KCR's 5G in Telangana is Gareebi (poverty), Ghotala (scam), Ghooskhori (bribery), Ghaplebaazi (fraud) Gundaraj (goonda rule).

He also attacked the Congress, saying they didn't fulfil their promises in Karnataka.

He said the Congress and KCR can only guarantee corruption.

Telangana will vote on November 30. Results will be declared on December 3.

With inputs from ANI

