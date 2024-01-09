‘Yeh hai Aam Aadmi’: BJP jabs Kejriwal on RTI over work at Delhi CM's house

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra, sharing a copy of an RTI seeking the cost of works done at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor of wanting personal development “at the cost of Delhi's development”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Posting the copy of the RTI on X, formerly Twitter, Patra wrote, “Proof that Arvind Kejriwal wants his personal development at the cost of Delhi's development. The RTI reply received from the Delhi government shows that Rs. 29,56,35,074/- were spent on only civil works at the residence of the Delhi CM.”

The information was sought by a Maharashtra resident Ajay Basudev Bose. In his application, Bose asked for “Amount spent on Civil, Plumbing, Electrical, Sewage, Carpentry works at the official Residence of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal from date 31st March 2015 to 27th December 2022.”

Responding to the application, the RTI stated, “Total expenditure incurred during the period from 2015 to 2022 is Rs. 295635074/- for Civil works only.”

He also asked for the names of the contractors hired for work and the amount paid to them from 31st March 2015 to 27th December 2022.

Naming the contractors the RTI informed, “Munzareen Ahmad = Rs. 21,89,666; M/s M.A. Builders = Rs. 8,76,626; Mohd. Arshad = Rs. 17,21,649; and M/s A.K. Bulders = Rs. 29,08,47,133.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, posting the RTI, said on X, “Sheeshmahal of Kejriwal has curtains wroth crores, toilet seat worth lakhs & obscene spending. Even mere civil works saw Kejriwal splurge almost ₹30cr. YEH HAI AAM ADMI!”

Congress and BJP MLAs have been accusing Kejriwal of spending crores on the renovation of his official residence.

The BJP has been criticising Kejriwal and the AAP, alleging that ₹45 crore was utilised for the renovation of the chief minister's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road between 2020-22. In response, the AAP has countered, asserting that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from genuine concerns by highlighting this issue.