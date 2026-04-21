BJP leader applies tilak on Lenskart staff amid row over religious symbols

Eyewear retailer Lenskart witnessed another row when BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan entered one of its showrooms in Mumbai and applied tilak on employees. The incident comes amid allegations that the company had restricted certain forms of religious expression.

In the video, the BJP leader is seen confronting staff at a Lenskart store in Mumbai.

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In a video circulating on social media, the BJP leader is seen confronting store staff, including a floor manager identified as Mohsin Khan, over claims that Hindu symbols such as tilak and bindi were discouraged. She is also seen directing those accompanying her to apply tilak on employees and tying sacred threads (kalawa) on their wrists, while raising slogans.

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{{^usCountry}} Khan can be heard asserting that there should be “no shame” in expressing religious identity and warning of a boycott if the company did not respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan can be heard asserting that there should be “no shame” in expressing religious identity and warning of a boycott if the company did not respond. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. What triggered the confrontation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. What triggered the confrontation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident comes against the backdrop of a controversy over an alleged employee dress code at Lenskart that appeared to allow certain religious symbols while restricting others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes against the backdrop of a controversy over an alleged employee dress code at Lenskart that appeared to allow certain religious symbols while restricting others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to claims that surfaced online, the company’s earlier style guide permitted items such as hijabs and turbans but barred bindis, tilaks and sacred threads. The issue gained traction after political commentator Shefali Vaidya flagged the alleged disparity on social media, sparking widespread debate and backlash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to claims that surfaced online, the company’s earlier style guide permitted items such as hijabs and turbans but barred bindis, tilaks and sacred threads. The issue gained traction after political commentator Shefali Vaidya flagged the alleged disparity on social media, sparking widespread debate and backlash. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some employees also alleged during the row that they were instructed during training not to wear religious markers such as tilak or kalawa, further fuelling the controversy. Company response and updated policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some employees also alleged during the row that they were instructed during training not to wear religious markers such as tilak or kalawa, further fuelling the controversy. Company response and updated policy {{/usCountry}}

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Amid mounting criticism, Lenskart moved to clarify its position. Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal stated that the controversial document was outdated and did not reflect the company’s current policies.

Subsequently, the company released a revised in-store style guide explicitly permitting a wide range of religious and cultural symbols, including bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab and turban. It also issued a statement expressing regret over any confusion caused and emphasised that employees are free to express their faith at work.

From online row to on-ground protest

The sequence of events began earlier in April when the alleged grooming guide surfaced online, prompting accusations of religious bias. Despite the company’s clarification and updated policy, criticism continued, with some social media users questioning the delay in issuing a clear apology.

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