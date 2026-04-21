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BJP leader applies tilak on Lenskart staff amid row over religious symbols

A viral video shows BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan applying tilak on Lenskart employees, amidst claims of religious bias in the company's dress code.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Eyewear retailer Lenskart witnessed another row when BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan entered one of its showrooms in Mumbai and applied tilak on employees. The incident comes amid allegations that the company had restricted certain forms of religious expression.

In the video, the BJP leader is seen confronting staff at a Lenskart store in Mumbai.

In a video circulating on social media, the BJP leader is seen confronting store staff, including a floor manager identified as Mohsin Khan, over claims that Hindu symbols such as tilak and bindi were discouraged. She is also seen directing those accompanying her to apply tilak on employees and tying sacred threads (kalawa) on their wrists, while raising slogans.

Amid mounting criticism, Lenskart moved to clarify its position. Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal stated that the controversial document was outdated and did not reflect the company’s current policies.

Subsequently, the company released a revised in-store style guide explicitly permitting a wide range of religious and cultural symbols, including bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab and turban. It also issued a statement expressing regret over any confusion caused and emphasised that employees are free to express their faith at work.

From online row to on-ground protest

The sequence of events began earlier in April when the alleged grooming guide surfaced online, prompting accusations of religious bias. Despite the company’s clarification and updated policy, criticism continued, with some social media users questioning the delay in issuing a clear apology.

 
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