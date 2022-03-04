BJP leader held in Chhattisgarh for assaulting journalist in Durg

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on a charge of attempt to murder after the leader, along with his aides, allegedly assaulted a journalist in Durg district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place in a colony under Amleshwar police station area on Thursday night.

The journalist, Dhirendra Giri Goswami, works for a digital media platform in Raipur.

A police officer said that Goswami was beaten by the accused and they were allegedly misbehaving with his friend’s wife.

Based on a complaint lodged by Goswami, Monu Sahu, a member of Durg Zilla Panchayat, and others were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anant Kumar Sahu said.

“Sahu was arrested in the early hours of Friday and further investigations are underway. As per the complaint, Goswami, a native of Daganiya area in Raipur, and his friend had gone to Wood I-Land colony to meet another friend Ratnakar Rao Shinde. The duo met Shinde at the entrance of the colony and proceeded towards his house, when they spotted Sahu and 30 to 40 people gathered near a temple,” the FIR stated.

Goswami alleged that Sahu and people in the crowd were misbehaving with Shinde’s wife and when the trio intervened, they started thrashing them.

“Some unidentified person hit Goswami on his head with a sharp-edged weapon and injured him,” the FIR reads.