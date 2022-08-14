BJP leader held in Uttarakhand paper leak case

A special task force of the Uttarakhand police has arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttarkashi zila panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat in connection with the question paper leak of the subordinate service selection commission (UKSSSC) examination in 2021, a senior official who is part of the probe said on Sunday.

The examination was held on December 4-5 in 2021. A total of 854 posts in different departments were to be filled by successful candidates.

Senior superintendent of police (STF), Ajay Singh, said in a press conference that Rawat was one of the masterminds behind the operation and was on the run. He was arrested on Friday while flee to Himachal Pradesh from Arakot in Uttarkashi.

Rawat was brought to Dehradun for interrogation and was arrested on the basis of strong evidence against him, said Singh.

According to the SSP, Rawat has links with an inter-state gang based in Uttar Pradesh and was involved in the leak of another graduate level examination paper in 2021.

So far, 18 people, including two additional private secretaries deployed at the state secretariat, have been arrested in the case so far.

The police had registered an FIR in the case on July 22 at Raipur police station in Dehradun following the instructions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to director general of police Ashok Kumar.

When the police brought him before reporters, Rawat said the action against him was “totally politically motivated” and alleged the role of the opposition Congress.

Congress state president, Karan Mahara, said Rawat enjoys the patronage of “big BJP leaders”.

“It proves the allegation of former UKSSSC chairman who, during his resignation, admitted political pressure. Under BJP’s aegis, this paper leak happened and its leaders were involved in it,” he said.

BJP state spokesperson, Mahendra Bhatt, a report had been sought from the party’s Uttarkashi district president and they would take action based on the findings.

“The BJP doesn’t tolerate corruption and takes action if anybody associated with the party is found indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.