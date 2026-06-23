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BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET UG exam: 'Immensely proud'

Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, emerged as the topper of CUET-UG 2026.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 09:15 pm IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, emerged as the topper of CUET-UG 2026 with a score of 1232.19, according to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) list of the top 20 candidates.

Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, has topped CUET-UG 2026 with the highest aggregate NTA score in the country.(Screengrab/ANI)

The list placed her at the top with the highest aggregate NTA score in the country.

‘Make progress every single day’: Devina

Devina, 17, who emerged as a CUET (UG) topper, said she focused more on making consistent progress in her learning each day rather than counting the number of hours she studied.

Recalling her examination experience, she told HT that one of her CUET papers was delayed by more than two hours, and that the only thing that helped her navigate the situation was staying calm amid the chaos.

"Even after completing my board examinations and having ample time to prepare for college entrance tests, I never studied for 10–12 hours a day. I knew I couldn't afford to skip a day of studying and that I had to make some progress every single day," said the 17-year-old, who aspires to pursue English Honours at St. Stephen's College.

Sharing the news on X, Gahlot wrote, "With immense pride and gratitude, we share that our younger daughter, Devina Gahlot, has secured All India Rank 1 in CUET (UG ) - 2026, achieving the highest aggregate NTA score in the country."

Calling the feat a reflection of Devina's perseverance and commitment, he added, “This remarkable achievement reflects her hard work, discipline, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Gahlot also thanked teachers and mentors at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, as well as his wife, Moushumi, and elder daughter, Jahnavi, for supporting Devina through her journey.

"A note of gratitude to her teachers, mentors and the entire Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj community, for inspiring her curiosity, nurturing her potential and guiding her; to the unwavering support of my wife, Moushumi, and the constant encouragement of her elder sister, Jahnavi, both of whom have been her pillars of strength throughout," he wrote.

Congratulating his daughter, Gahlot said, "Watching your dreams take shape through dedication and hard work has been truly special, and we are immensely proud of you!"

He concluded the message with a wish for her future, saying, "May you continue to learn, grow and achieve greater heights with humility and purpose."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said 15,68,867 unique candidates had registered for CUET-UG 2026, of whom 11,64,098 appeared for the examination.

The exam was conducted between May 11 and May 31, with an additional phase held from June 6 to June 7, for admissions to undergraduate programmes in the 2026-27 academic session.

 
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