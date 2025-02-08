Delhi election results: Kailash Gahlot, Arvinder Lovely among turncoats who won

The Delhi assembly election saw several turncoat candidates winning from their respective seats after switching sides. Kailash Gahlot won the Bijwasan seat on a BJP ticket.( Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw several such winners who accounted for 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly.

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was the most high-profile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who won the election on a BJP ticket. Gahlot, who quit AAP months before the elections, won the Bijwasan seat for the BJP. He defeated AAP's Surender Bharadwaj by 11,276 votes.

“After the polling was over on Wednesday, I spent some quality time with my family. Along with that, I also reviewed polling-day activities with ward in-charges and prepared a list of counting agents,” Gahlot told PTI after voting concluded on February 5.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who served as a minister in Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government, won the Gandhi Nagar seat for the BJP by defeating AAP rival Naveen Chaudhary by 12,748 votes.

Ex-Congress ministers win on BJP ticket

Raj Kumar Chauhan, who also served as a minister in Dikshit's government, won the Mangolpuri seat by defeating AAP's Rakesh Jatav by 6,255 votes.

Another former Congress leader Neeraj Basoya, now a BJP leader, won from the Kasturba Nagar seat by a margin of 11,048 votes, the ECI stated.

Kartar Singh Tanwar, who also recently joined the BJP after quitting AAP, won Chhatarpur seat, defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of AAP by 6,239 votes.

Anil Jha and Pravesh Ratn, who quit the BJP before the polls and got a ticket from the AAP, won the Kirari and Patel Nagar (SC) seats.

According to ECI, Jha won by 21,871 votes, while Ratn defeated BJP's Raaj Kumar Anand by 4,049 votes.

Congress turncoats Veer Singh Dhingan and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, also tasted success. Dhingan won from Seemapuri seat by 10,368 votes, while Ahmad won from Seelampur by a whopping 42,477 votes.