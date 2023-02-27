BJP leader Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Khushbu Sundar is presently a member of the BJP’s national executive committee. (Twitter | Khushbu Sundar)

Sundar, a member of the BJP’s national executive committee, posted the notification of her appointment on her official social media account.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “I thank our H’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. JaiHind,” she tweeted.

After the confirmation of her nomination, congratulatory messages poured in for the BJP leader.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai congratulated the actor-turned-politician on being nominated as a member of the NCW.

“On behalf of BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to National executive committee member Smt. Khushbu Sundar for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women,” Annamalai congratulated the BJP leader through a tweet.

“This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit & fight for women’s rights!” he added.

Sundar joined BJP and contested as the party’s candidate in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in 2021 but she lost to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK’s) N Ezhilan.

The actor-turned-politician had initially joined the DMK, and later became the national spokesperson for Congress before joining BJP.